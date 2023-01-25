Mississippi Blood Services awards WCBI top business of the year for 2022

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Community partnerships are so important, especially when it comes to possibly saving lives.

This year, WCBI is honored to receive the Mississippi Blood Services award for top business of the year for 2022.

Amanda Ray, with MS Blood Services, presented the recognition to General Manager Derek Rogers, saying that WCBI has the highest numbers in the state for a business partner. WCBI hosts and promotes numerous blood drives throughout the year. It is members of the community who donate generously.

The annual awards dinner is scheduled for Thursday night.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter