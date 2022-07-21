Mississippi Board of Education voted to repeal a 1990 gun policy

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – In a story from the Mississippi Free Press Thursday afternoon, the Mississippi Board of Education voted Thursday to repeal a 1990 policy that prohibited anyone other law enforcement officers from bringing a gun to school.

The board said the 20-year-old policy does not mesh with the state’s 2011 enhanced-carry law.

In reporting from Ashton Pittman, the Mississippi Department of Education General Counsel Erin Meyer is reported as telling the board that state board policies can’t prohibit something that is authorized in law.

Each individual Mississippi school district will need to decide if they plan to allow teachers and staff with permits to carry guns on campus.

There are some restrictions that the districts can put into policy, like keeping people with enhanced carry permits from school areas restricted to the general public.