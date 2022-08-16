Mississippi Bureau of Investigation looking for a missing nine-year-old boy

JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Bureau of Investigation is looking for a missing nine-year-old boy.

Josh Braiden Smith of Bay Springs was last seen with his mother Kristina Smith.

Investigators say the vehicle Kristina is driving is a 2005 gray Nissan Armada.

That’s an SUV-style vehicle.

The lisense plate number is J-A-B-759.

Anyone with information on Josh or Kristina should call the Jasper County Sheriff’s Office. (601-764-2588)