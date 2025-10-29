Mississippi city ends contract with Atlanta company that provides gunshot detection devices

(ASSOCIATED PRESS) – Sources from Associated Press say that after Jackson installed some listening devices as part of a trial aimed at detecting the location of gunfire, city leaders found that the program never got far enough off the ground to evaluate if the technology would aid in crime prevention.

The Jackson City Council voted last week to end a contract with Atlanta-based Flock Safety, the company that provides the gunshot detection devices. Flock must now remove the devices that were installed in South Jackson as part of the city’s 180-day trial period.

The Jackson Police Department requested the council terminate the contract out of concern that the city would be charged $250,000 for further use of the devices, according to documents in the city’s meeting agenda packet.

But several snafus prevented the department from fully testing Flock’s devices, designed to use acoustic sensors and machine learning to detect the sound of gunshots and provide the police with an exact location of the shots in under 60 seconds.

“We were told that they did not have any data,” Ward 7 Councilman Kevin Parkinson said.

A Flock representative referred all questions to JPD. In a statement, JPD spokesperson Tommie Brown said the technology performed as intended but that some devices had to be removed in response to resident concerns.

“We were never able to deploy all the devices, so we were never able to get a full evaluation,” Brown said.

Brown said 57 devices were installed, covering 1.5 square miles, out of a planned 216. He added that the devices were live and Flock collected the data, but he did not respond to a question about whether the company shared the data with the city.

The company and JPD had sought to install the devices on light poles, but Entergy wanted to charge the city $500 a pop, which JPD did not want to pay, multiple council members told Mississippi Today.

“We ought to be able to use those poles for listening devices if the city wanted to,” Ward 1 Councilman Ashby Foote told Mississippi Today.

An Entergy spokesperson told Mississippi Today in an email that the utility may require cities to pay an upfront fee to install public safety equipment, such as cameras, license plate readers and gunshot detection systems, “to cover administrative and engineering costs, such as site visits and inspections to ensure the proposed location can accommodate the device.”

Some devices, then, were placed on freestanding poles in residents’ lawns without their permission, several council members told Mississippi Today. They said they learned this from JPD Capt. Michael Outland during last week’s work session. Outland did not respond to an inquiry from Mississippi Today, and the council’s work sessions generally are not recorded.

Foote said he thought the technology could be useful for south Jackson, a more sprawling part of the city where residents say they often hear gunshots and experience slow police response times.

“You could drive around for hours,” he said.

The city of Jackson also has a contract with Flock for license plate readers, as do other cities around the state, including Ocean Springs and Pontotoc.

Similar crime-detecting technology has been criticized for violating civil liberties and for the accuracy of the machines, with some failing to distinguish between gunshots and fireworks. Cities across the country have recently cancelled contracts with similar companies, outlets have reported, citing the recording devices as a “Band-Aid,” not a solution, to crime.

As part of the “Project Prove It” trial period, an order form in the council’s agenda packet shows the department had requested “Raven” devices to cover 3.5 miles of the city. When the council initially OK’d the contract with Flock earlier this year under the previous mayoral administration, then-Chief Joseph Wade said the devices would be installed in south Jackson, WLBT reported.

A picture of Flock’s “deployment tracker” that was included in the council’s agenda packet depicts seven south Jackson addresses where devices were placed near the McDowell Square Shopping Center, including the Fourth Episcopal District CME Church on Robinson Road. On Monday, a black pole carrying Flock’s Raven device was still stuck into the grass in front of the church’s street sign.