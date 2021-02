JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi congressman Bennie Thompson is suing former President Donald Trump.

The federal lawsuit was filed today.

It accuses Trump of inciting the deadly insurrection at the US Capitol and of conspiring with his lawyer, Rudy Guiliani, and extremist groups.

It seeks unspecified punitive and compensatory damages.

This is just the first lawsuit in the January sixth riot.

More is expected.