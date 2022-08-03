Mississippi could save $350,000 / year by turning off cellphones

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The State of Mississippi could save around$350,000 a year by getting rid of unused cellphones.

That’s one of the findings from a State Auditor’s Office study of cellphone usage by state agencies.

Shad White’s office analyzed over 2,123 state issued mobile devices from five state agencies, and found that 30% of those had little to no usage.

They defined that as 0 to 50 minutes of usage per month. Around 85 of those weren’t used at all, and represent potential savings of $30,000.

The five agencies involved in the study are responsible for almost 74% of the state’s total annual spending, around $17.3 billion.

Along with the report, the Auditor’s office also issued recommendations to state agencies on how they can save money on cellphone costs.

You can read a review of the study here: Cost Analysis of Cell Phones in Agencies a Limited Review