JACKSON, MISS. (WCBI) – The number of people in Mississippi hospitals continues a slow decline.

State health officials report 599 new COVID-19 cases today and 14 deaths.

827 people are hospitalized in the state with confirmed or suspected coronavirus symptoms.

230 patients are in I.C.U.

In our region… Lafayette County has the most new cases with 47. Lee has 25 and Oktibbeha has 21.

Alcorn is reporting 17 and Pontotoc 16.