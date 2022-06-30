Mississippi stores prepared to meet fans’ College World Series fix

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – Celebrating a College World Series victory is quickly becoming a Mississippi tradition.

So local businesses are adjusting accordingly.

B-Unlimited in Oxford says they rolled out 1500 units of @OleMissBSB #CWS Championship gear today and the manager says about a third of it is gone after just 2 hours pic.twitter.com/pCo2mBy149 — Stephen Pimpo (@spimpojr) June 27, 2022

Ginnie Brown, the store manager for B-Unlimited in Oxford, says they got their national championship shirts at around 8:30 a.m. Monday, after the Ole Miss baseball team completed their CWS sweep of Oklahoma the day before. Brown says they got about 1,500 shirts in their first order and had a second order of their custom merchandise scheduled to arrive on Tuesday. Brown says they were even more prepared for the high demand after the rush of Bulldog fans who hit their Starkville store after Mississippi State brought home the 2021 College World Series.

“I think last year we got a good test run in Starkville about what to sort of expect,” Brown says. “We needed to be ready right away. We needed to have the shirts right when we opened today.

Brown says close to a third of their shirts sold within two hours of opening. Plenty of Rebels fans could be seen wearing them as they welcomed the team home at the Grove Monday.

“[That] experience is helping us to get things out of the door quicker and get shipped to people faster,” says Brown.