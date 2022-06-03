Mississippi dairy farmers experiencing issues due to price decrease

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi dairy farmers are having a tougher time than most due to declining numbers

High costs to maintain a dairy herd with low market prices for milk has been a challenge for dairy farmers.

Mississippi has 55 dairy farms with an average herd size of 145. Six years ago there were 87 dairy farms in the state.

Mississippi’s dairy industry produces an average of 6.2 gallons of milk per cow per day. Ranking the state 42nd nationally.