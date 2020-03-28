Mississippi Department of Health confirms 84 new COVID-19 cases

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – As of Saturday morning, 84 new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed by the Mississippi State Department of Health.

Testing through the Public Health Laboratory and private testing providers helped identify the new positive results.

5 new deaths have also been confirmed in De Soto, Lee, Perry, Sunflower, and Tippah counties.

The state total of cases now stands at 663, with 13 deaths.

The Mississippi Coronavirus Hotline is the best way to get your questions about COVID-19 answered.

You can call any time at 877-978-6453.