Mississippi Economic Council discussing state’s future

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Economic Council is talking about the state’s future and the need to keep workers here.

The agency’s annual summer tour, Securing Mississippi’s Future, rolled into Columbus Wednesday.

MEC gives findings from 51 focus-group style meetings that occurred throughout the state, along with other research.

The report says a “lack of qualified workers” is the number one concern for businesses in the state.

Other findings include Mississippi’s career readiness, broadband, infrastructure needs, and healthcare were also concerns.

MEC knows more people must stay in Mississippi in order to lure more companies to the Magnolia State.

“How do we give those opportunities for our young professionals here in the state? I think what we are…we are talking individually with young professionals. We had a session prior to our general meeting today where we had a small group of young professionals come in and tell us what it was about the Columbus, Lowndes County area that attracted them to either stay or come here, and how do we highlight those things to attract more young people to be part of the community,” said Scott Waller, President M.E.C.

The Mississippi Economic Council works as the state’s chamber of commerce to build relationships and push for changes that could attract more employers to Mississippi.