Mississippi Emergency Management Agency holds Resource Fair in Amory

AMORY, Miss. (WCBI) – It has been about 5 months since tornados moved through Mississippi, and the recovery continues.

Mississippi Emergency Management Agency held a Resource Fair on July 29 in Amory, offering additional support.

At the Fair, Atmos Energy donated the CREATE foundation for relief efforts. The CREATE Foundation has been a force in these efforts for the past 50 years.

CREATE was founded in 1972 by George and Anna McLean. The foundation has been a vehicle for charitable giving since its beginnings. Juanita Floyd, Senior Vice President of Finance and Administration, speaks about what she loves about the foundation.

“What I love about CREATE is when there is a problem or when there is something that needs to be done, CREATE is there on the ground,” Floyd said.

Create was on the ground in Monroe County following the March storms.

That’s why additional funding, like the $100,000 check from Atmos helps Create support for the community.

Atmos has and continues to give to those affected communities after the tornados.

“After the tornados, we gave $25,000 to the Red Cross for short-term needs, but we wanted to be there for the community in the long term,” said Atmos Vice President of Public Affairs Bobby Brown. “We care about being there for the communities in the days after and the months and years ahead too.”

This is why Atmos donated to the CREATE Foundation. There is a fund committee that helps designate what non-profits the money will go to.

The CREATE Foundation is founded on the goal of helping neighbors and Floyd feels that they continue that goal today.

“Mississippi gets a bad name but when disasters occur or when something occurs, you see neighbors helping neighbors helping neighbors,” said Floyd. “You see our foundation out there saying we will set up a fund to help and so it feels really good to see the principles of our founder, helping each other.”

Atmos also provided food, shaved ice, and jumpers at the Resource Fair.