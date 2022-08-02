Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation gives individual farmers a voice

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Giving individual farmers a bigger voice when it comes to policies that affect them, that’s part of the mission of the Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation.

Mike McCormick, president of the organization, was in Columbus today briefing business and community leaders on some of the issues facing Mississippi farmers.

McCormick touched on several issues, including protecting property rights.

But land issues aren’t the only thing affecting agricultural producers. Staying competitive in the marketplace also includes things like roads and bridges to get crops to market, and even rural internet access to help run the farm and the farm business.

“It’s a competitive situation, so if a farmer in another state is being able to use technology, that makes them more profitable on their farm, and if you’re not getting that here in the state of Mississippi you may not be able to survive,” said Mike McCormick, President Mississippi Farm Bureau Federation.

McCormick says groups like the Farm Bureau Federation give farmers strength in numbers in Jackson and Washington