Mississippi farmers markets to celebrate Independence Day

JACKSON, Miss. (WJTV) – CBS affiliate WJTV reports that Mississippians looking to celebrate Independence Day while supporting local farmers and businesses will have two opportunities to do so this weekend.

The Mississippi Farmers Market in Jackson and the Genuine MS Farmers Market in Brandon will host special America 250 celebrations on July 4. The events will feature local vendors, seasonal produce, family-friendly entertainment, and products from Mississippi farmers, producers, and artisans.

Shoppers can browse a variety of locally grown and made items, including:

Fresh fruits and vegetables

Meat, honey, jams, and jellies

Breads and baked goods

Plants and flowers

Handmade arts and crafts

The Mississippi Farmers Market, located at 929 High Street in Jackson, will be open from 8:00 a.m. until 1:00 p.m. The Genuine MS Farmers Market, located at the Brandon Amphitheater, will be open from 8:00 a.m. until noon.

For more information, visit the Mississippi Farmers Market website.

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