Mississippi father sentenced for owing $38K in child support

STONE COUNTY, Miss. (WJTV) – Sources from CBS affiliate WJTV say that a man was sentenced on one count of felony desertion for failing to pay $38,545.40 in past-due child support.

According to Attorney General Lynn Fitch (R-Miss.), Stone County Circuit Court Judge Lisa Dodson sentenced Michael T. Stringfield, Jr., 44, to five years in the custody of the Mississippi Department of Corrections (MDOC) with time suspended and five years of post-release supervision.

Stringfield was ordered to pay full restitution. This case was investigated and prosecuted by the Mississippi Attorney General’s Office, with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Department.

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