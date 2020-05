The Mississippi Gaming Commission said casinos would soon be allowed to reopen.

WXXV reported casinos will open on May 21.

The commission has not released any guidelines the casinos will have to follow in order to open their doors.

It was also unclear what impact this could have on restaurants inside the gaming halls.

State-regulated casinos have been closed since March 16.

Those gaming options were located on the Mississippi River and the Gulf Coast.