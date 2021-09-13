Mississippi governor calls Biden vaccine mandate ‘tyranny’

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves said that Democratic President Joe Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements are “clearly unconstitutional.” The Republican governor said he believes Biden issued the mandate to try to distract the world from the fallout over his decision to withdraw U.S. troops from Afghanistan. Reeves called the requirements tyrannical and said a member of the executive branch does not have the authority to mandate workers be vaccinated. He said he expects the U.S. Supreme Court to strike down the requirement and said Mississippi will join other states in filing a lawsuit. He called it “an attack on hard-working Americans.”