Mississippi Governor’s School is in session on MUW campus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – School may be out for the summer, but dozens of students are in class this week at the Mississippi Governor’s School.

The annual educational retreat brings high-potential learners from across the state to Mississippi University for Women’s campus.

Some classes at the Mississippi Governor’s School have remotes for video games and others have old-fashioned pen and paper.

More than 50 juniors and seniors from high schools across the Magnolia State are at Governor’s School on the MUW campus.

“So it gives us a college-like experience without throwing us out there and being like figure out. So we do like a lecture, and we have a bunch of interactive activities throughout the day, and we do interactive activities in the classroom,” said Talisa Austin, MGS student.

The informal and formal learning experiences vary from classroom to classroom and year to year.

In years past, there have been ballroom dancing, creative writing, and geometry classes.

Right now, these students are learning about video games, just down the hall it is a more traditional lesson.

Educators try to pack in team-building and outdoor time.

“The mathematics taught in school is quite concrete. Computation and very classical mathematics. I’m trying to raise the level a bit so they think about what they are doing, thinking abstractly and theoretically,” said Jim Newton, a mathematics professor.

The overall goal of the Governor’s School is to help its students grow in their educational and leadership skills.

“They’re going to be having leadership development, they’re going to be participating in a lot of fun events. We are just here to really allow them to grow, to learn new things, and to go back to their schools and be the leaders we know that they can be,” said Melinda Lowe, Director of MGS.

The Governor’s Schools classes continue until June 17.

The Mississippi Governor’s School started in 1981. This marks its 42nd year.

