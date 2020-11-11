Mississippi Gulf Coast still continues to recover after Hurricane Zeta

BILOXI, MISS. (WCBI) – This hurricane season has been tough and many places continue to recover, including the Mississippi Gulf Coast.

Hurricane Zeta brought extension damage across Mississippi’s coastal counties.

- Advertisement -

One of the best known historical landmarks in Biloxi is still damaged.

The fenced entrance to the “Beauvoir” home remains broken.

Winds gusted over 100 miles per hour, as the storm tracked through the coastal areas.

Hundreds of homes were damaged in Mississippi and Alabama.

Zeta made its first landfall in Louisiana.