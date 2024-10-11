Mississippi helps Southeast recover from hurricane disasters

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) -Mississippi knows how to recover from disasters.

That’s one reason the Magnolia State is sending help throughout the Southeast.

Governor Tate Reeves has approved the deployment of 12 Mission Ready Packages to five states.

These groups are prepared for their specific mission and capability.

Members of the Mississippi National Guard and state emergency management will help first responders already on the ground.

Various equipment and resources are being sent to Florida, Georgia, South Carolina, North Carolina, and Tennessee.

This comes after hurricanes Helene and Milton battered the region.

Reeves says “Mississippi has some of the best disaster response personnel in the nation, and they are extremely effective after severe weather strikes.”

No word on how long they will be deployed.

