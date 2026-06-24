Mississippi highway dedicated to fallen hero from Mantee

Mantee native Joe Edd was honored in a highway dedication ceremony.

MANTEE, Miss. (WCBI) – Nearly 58 years ago, Mantee native Joe Edd Lofton lost his life in combat during the Vietnam War.

“That’s what he wanted to do. He wanted to be a part of the service he wanted to serve mankind,” said Joe Edd’s sister Barbara Montgomery.

On Tuesday, June 23, the state of Mississippi dedicated a highway in honor of the fallen hero.

Lawmakers passed Senate Bill 2643 during this year’s session to make it official.

“I feel wonderful. I have so many emotions and I was a very young person at the death of my brother, but I still remember him and the love that we shared, very proud,” said Barbara.

“It’s a great day for the Lofton family. It’s been 58 years, but my brother is still remembered. Joe Edd Lofton is still remembered,” said Joe Edd’s brother Howard Lofton.

The 20-year-old served in the army for around 5 months, from March to August of 1968.

Mantee Mayor Doug Wilson brought the idea of a memorial highway to the Lofton Family a year ago.

“The Lofton family has been in Mantee for years and are great people. The parents, I remember as a kid. (They) were always well respected. Just thought it would be a great thing to do for them,” said Wilson.

The Joe Eddie Lofton Memorial Highway starts at the Webster County Line on Highway 46 and ends at the intersection with the town’s Main Street.

The memorial sign was unveiled and installed during the ceremony in Mantee.

“It’s our job as the Department of Mississippi to maintain and keep the signage up from now on. As long as there is a Department (of Transportation) in the state of Mississippi, the sign will always be there,” said Patrick Tutor, the assistant to the Northern District Commissioner for the Mississippi Transportation Commission.

“When you see the sign of Joe Edd Lofton, (remember) he sacrificed his life for the freedom we have today,” said Howard.

Family, friends, joined local and state leaders at the ceremony.

The memorial highway is a mile long, and the soldier has a host of award for his service.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and X.