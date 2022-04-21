Mississippi Highway Patrol announced its trooper of the year

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol announced its trooper of the year.

Greenwood Springs native Trooper Matt Minga received this year’s honors.

Minga was born in Zamora but grew up in Greenwood Springs.

He attended the Smithville school district from 1st grade all the way to his high school graduation.

Minga joined the Splunge fire Department in 2004 and started his career in law enforcement with the Columbus Police Department in 2015.

The honorary trooper is grateful for the recognition received by his peers.

“It’s an honor to be voted and nominated by my peers to be in this position. All the hard work paid off really good at the end of the year for my coworkers to nominate me for this position,” said Trooper Matt Minga, Mississippi Highway Patrol.

Trooper Minga graduated from the police academy at the Mississippi Delta Community College in 2016 and Patrol school in 2018 before being assigned to Monroe County