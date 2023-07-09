Mississippi Highway Patrol looking for cadet class 68 applicants

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol is looking for its next group of troopers for cadet class 68.

Starkville’s sub-station invited the community for a recruiting day to learn more about the force and help those interested applicants. The new class is scheduled to begin in January and will be 18 long weeks of training.

Almost two decades ago, Staff Sergeant Derrick Beckom found himself questioning what his calling career was.

“I can remember wondering if this was something I wanted to do, but it was. My entire life has been to be a public servant,” said Beckom.

Now, with years of experience behind him, he is looking to give that same opportunity to interested individuals.

Beckom invited his fellow troopers to speak to the recruitment day attendees. He said sharing their stories can help give some that final push.

“You have guys and girls from all walks of life. You know, you may have someone that may be thinking about it, but they think they are too small or too big, but anyone can make it. The way I see it is it’s man-made, so it’s made for you to make it, but it’s going to be extremely tough,” said Beckom.

After the application process, the interested individuals will go through an extensive background and social media check as they wait to see if they have been accepted to patrol the school

“To be a part of this organization, we want good people that have good solid backgrounds,” said Beckom.

Beckom says the career is not for everyone, but if you can get over those mental hurdles, you are one step ahead.

“Yes, it’s very physical, but you have to have that mental aspect that is the hard part of it. I think any trooper who graduated patrol school will tell you the mental is tougher than the physical part,” said Beckom.

The application deadline is August 8.

Anyone interested can stop by any local Mississippi Highway Patrol Office and pick up an application, or you can go to the Mississippi Department of public safety website

