Mississippi Highway Patrol opens new substation in Starkville

MHP hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony to celebrate facility upgrade.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – For years, the Mississippi Highway Patrol Troop G has been waiting for a new home.

That vision finally came to life on Monday, June 29.

City and state leaders joined the troopers in the official grand opening of the new MHP substation in Starkville.

“I’m really just happy for our first responders who work here. Our Driver Service employees that work here, everybody that has a nice place to come in and work … And when you have a building like this, it can’t help but improve morale across the board,” said Mississippi Department of Public Safety Commissioner Sean Tindell.

Since the 60s, Troop G was housed in a building off Highway 182 near Mississippi State’s Campus.

Over time, MHP leaders said the number of troopers outgrew that office, and it no longer met the agency’s needs.

“It was old, it was outdated, and had really reached its end of use as far as being a functional building for the Department of Public Safety,” said Tindell.

Now, multiple divisions will be under one roof in the 25,000 square-foot building, including Driver Services and the Mississippi Bureau of Investigation.

The new office is located on Highway 25 near Cornerstone Park.

“It has much more space, and we’re going to be able to get more customers in and out of Driver Services. And operate more efficiently there than we were at our old station. And really, it just improves public safety across the board in this area,” said Tindell.

“It’s definitely a morale booster, 25000 sq feet … To walk into this building makes you feel proud to come inside, so much work area that you can kind of get away and not sit in your car, very comfortable and very impressive to the public as well,” said Master Sergeant Derrick Beckom with MHP Public Affairs.

The new substation was a joint effort by lawmakers, the Mississippi Department of Public Safety and local officials.

Leaders said they overcame many challenges to get to the finish line.

“We went through COVID. Anything that could go wrong went wrong while we were trying to put this together. Building costs went up, so seeing the hard work and the leadership of where we are today, I’m very excited,” State Representative Rob Berson (House District 43).

A full kitchen, a weight room, and more classrooms were also added with the advancement.

Signs are posted on the old location’s doors to redirect residents to the new substation.

This is the new address for Troop G:

11355 Mississippi 25, Starkville, MS 39759

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