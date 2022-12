Mississippi Highway Patrol releases holiday travel report

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Mississippi Highway Patrol releases its Home for the Holidays travel numbers.

Sadly, seven people died in car crashes on Mississippi highways between December 23 and December 26.

That’s up from one fatal crash last year.

Troopers wrote over 5,200 citations and made 80 DUI arrests.

