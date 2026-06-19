Clay County native follows father’s footsteps in law enforcement

MHP Trooper Bradley Scott recently graduated with the Department of Public Safety.

CLAY COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – Mississippi Highway Patrol Trooper Bradley Scott comes from a family rooted in law enforcement and public service.

“I grew up in it, I been around law enforcement ever since I was born. My brother’s a trooper. He became one in 2018. Once I started working law enforcement, I realized I wanted to move up to the state level,” said Trooper Scott.

The Cedar Bluff community native is the son of Clay County Sheriff Eddie Scott.

This month, he graduated with MHP’s Cadet Class 70.

At the ceremony, he was pinned by his brother Trooper James Scott.

“Well, every Dad raises his kids hoping that they would turn out good and have a good life, but to have both of my sons, end up with the Mississippi Highway Patrol, it’s just an extra pride for me to see,” said Sheriff Scott.

Before becoming a state trooper, the 23-year-old served in the Army and worked for the Clay County Sheriff’s Office.

He completed 16 weeks of training at the state academy to earn his badge.

“It was long, it was hard, but it was good training. We learned a lot of stuff in the classroom, we did a lot of stuff out in the field. We learned a whole lot of stuff on the law side of stuff,” said Trooper Scott.

Just days after graduating, Scott began patrolling highways in Clay County.

He said he relies on both his training and lessons from his family while on duty.

“It’s always been my advice to them you know hey, we work for the public, this is our community. We go to school here, we live here. We take care of our community. We treat people with respect, the way we want to be treated,” said Sheriff Scott.

54 officers graduated with the Mississippi Highway Patrol.

42 of them became state troopers.

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