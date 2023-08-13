Mississippi Horse Park hosts 13th Annual Meagan McCain Memorial Barrel Race

The non-profit "Meagan's Legacy" helps to raise awareness about dangers of impaired driving and provide scholarships.

STARKVILLE, Miss. (WCBI) – Mark and Donna McCain lost their daughter Meagan in a wreck caused by an impaired driver. After her death, they launched the nonprofit Meagan’s Legacy.

“When we lost her, we did not know what to do with ourselves,” said Donna McCain. “So when someone suggested doing this memorial, it became a way to honor her legacy, her life, what all she has meant to us. it is like a celebration of life every year.”

Through their nonprofit, the McCains host a barrel racing competition every year to raise money to fund scholarships. This year they are holding the competition at the Horse Park in Starkville

Every year, they can give 15-20 scholarships to their student volunteers and through other organizations.

“She planned to be a high school math teacher, and I think she would have impacted a lot of lives through her teaching,” Donna McCain said. “I hate that that was missed. I feel like, through giving scholarships, it honors those plans that she had.”

“Meagan’s Legacy” also raises awareness about the dangers of impaired driving. The McCains speak at Victim’s Impact Panels and community groups to spread awareness.

“People take impaired driving so lightly until they are impacted,” Donna McCain said. When you go out on the roads and get under the wheel and you are impaired in any way, you are risking not only your own life but any innocent person you may come across.”

Terry Alexander is a close family friend who taught Meagan how to barrel race. She has continued to volunteer at the races every year, as she feels they help students with their educations.

“This is a special event, and I am always looking forward to helping them with it and making it better and better every year and providing opportunities for kids to further their education,” Alexander said.