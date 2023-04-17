Mississippi House Bill allows firefighters to receive retirement funds

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A bill that would allow volunteer firefighters to receive retirement funds is now signed into law.

Governor Tate Reeves signed House Bill 521 which creates the Mississippi Length-of-Service Award Program.

The initiative encourages recruitment and retention by investing up to $500 a year into an account that a volunteer firefighter can access when retired.

For 24/7 news and updates, follow us on Facebook and Twitter