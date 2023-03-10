Mississippi House Bill incentivizes businesses to donate to food banks

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – A bill moving through the state legislature would offer an incentive to businesses to donate to food banks across the state.

House Bill 1723 would create a dollar-for-dollar tax credit for businesses that contribute to one of the state’s four food banks.

Extra Table, Mississippi Food Network, MidSouth Food Bank, and Feeding the Gulf Coast all provide food to 455 food pantries and soup kitchens on a monthly basis.

Supports of the bill said 62 of Mississppi’s 82 counties are considered food deserts, meaning people who live there don’t have easy access to grocery stores.

Businesses that donate to those banks would help get food to those communities.

“Write your check directly to one of those and get dollar-for-dollar credit with the department of revenue in the state of Mississippi. It’s so important that we recognize that this is positive and progressive and something that we can do together in order to take care of those hungry in our state,” said Martha Allen, Executive Director of Extra Table.

The bill passed the House with a unanimous vote. It’s now headed to Senate Finance and then to the floor for a vote.

