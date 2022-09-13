Mississippi House of Reps. candidate spoke to Lowndes Co. Republican Women

LOWNDES COUNTY, Miss. (WCBI) – One of the candidates for a special election in the Mississippi House of Representatives lays out his campaign today.

David Chism spoke to a gathering of the Lowndes County Republican Women.

Chism is running for the District 37 seat left vacant after the death of Lynn Wright.

Chism addressed some opportunities and challenges the state faces, including workforce development and infrastructure needs, including rural broadband access, especially for businesses and students.

But much of hsi focus is on the state’s financial health.