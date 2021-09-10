Mississippi is closing its last remaining field hospital

JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is closing its only remaining parking garage field hospital set up to treat coronavirus patients during the delta variant surge. The state is still relying on out-of-state workers to help increase ICU capacity in state hospitals. Health officials also reported the state’s seventh child death of coronavirus since the start of the pandemic and raised alarms about a string of deaths in unvaccinated pregnant women. State Health Officer Dr. Thomas Dobbs said eight pregnant women with coronavirus have died over the past four weeks. Officials said the state is seeing a small improvement in hospital bed availability, but ICU capacity continues to be very scarce.