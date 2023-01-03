Mississippi lawmakers begin 2023 legislative session

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – The Mississippi Legislature gaveled in for the 2023 session this morning in Jackson.

Today was the first day of work in the 90-day session.

Lawmakers were expected to discuss how to spend the state’s $1 billion surplus.

Tax breaks, along with tax rebates will all be on the table.

The Republican majority said it wants to put money back in taxpayers’ pockets.

Struggling rural hospitals, Medicaid expansion, and the Jackson water crisis are also issues looming over the State Capitol.

However, those topics may wait another year after the election cycle is over.

We will have more tonight on the first day of the session.

