Mississippi lawmakers react to Supreme Court ruling on voting

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi lawmakers are preparing for a special session that could reshape voting districts across the state — following a major court ruling tied to the Voting Rights Act.

A new U.S. Supreme Court ruling is changing how states draw political lines — especially when it comes to race.

The Court ruled in a Louisiana case that states are not automatically required to create additional majority-Black voting districts, and that using race as the main reason to draw those lines can violate the Constitution.

That matters in Mississippi — where lawmakers may soon redraw district lines — because it raises the bar for how those maps can be challenged and how race can be in the process.

In Mississippi, Black lawmakers say they’re watching closely because any redistricting debate could impact representation.

“Black Representation is under attack, not just here in Mississippi but across this country. That ruling that came down from the Callais case is going to be devastating. Those were the only guardrails that we had,” said Kabir Karriem, District 41 State Representative and Chairman of the Mississippi Legislative Black Caucus.

Governor Tate Reeves said a special session is needed to address Supreme Court district maps after a federal ruling found issues with the current lines.

He said lawmakers will return to redraw those maps once a pending U.S. Supreme Court decision is handed down.

“It’s going to impact Mississippi greatly, with black voter representation,” said Karriem.

The Louisiana case centers on how race is considered in redistricting — and whether changes in federal law could reshape voting power in majority-Black communities.

“What this does… it actually means you’re removing the opportunity to vote for a person of your choice through redistricting,” said Cheikh Taylor, District 38 State Representative and Chairman of the Mississippi Democratic Party.

Lawmakers are expected to meet later this month to begin that process, though details of what will be taken up remain unclear.

“I really don’t know what we’re going to be dealing with at the session. It’s up to the governor’s purview to add and take away whatever he wants to deal with … We just have to be prepared,” said Karriem.

The House of Representatives is expected to meet at Mississippi’s Old Capitol while the current chamber undergoes renovations — a location that carries historical weight for some lawmakers.

“This was the building where Black representation was gutted due to the adoption of 1890 constitution … And now, were back in 2026, talking about redistricting, taking away rights, Black voter participation, and Black voter representation in the same building,” said Karriem.

“As an African-American, it feels as if we’re repeating history all over again,” said Taylor.

Lawmakers say any changes to district lines could affect elections at every level — from Congress to local offices.

“Everybody can actually be affected by this… at some shape, form, or fashion,” said Taylor.

Despite concerns, leaders are encouraging voters to stay engaged as the process moves forward.

“To Democrat voters across the state, the only way we can rise above this situation is showing up in record numbers… and making sure our vote counts,” said Taylor.

Due to renovations of the state’s capitol, The Mississippi House will meet in the Old Capitol building on May 20 for the special session.

However, the senate will meet in the main Capitol building.

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