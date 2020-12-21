Mississippi legislators have mixed feelings about 2021 session

NORTHEAST MISSISSIPPI, (WCBI) – With legislators recently ending their session in October they will be returning to the capitol on January 5, 2021.

Due to COVID-19, the session ended earlier than normal.

The seating assignments for members of the legislature had been changed along with new virtual protocols.

The capitol will still require temperature checks, masks, and spaced out seating.

Also, those who choose not to participate inside the capitol can listen-in virtually.

“I have mixed feelings. We had a conversation as a group of senators with lieutenant Governor Hoseman about maybe two or three weeks ago and he mentioned that it would be a good idea for us to consider maybe reporting the first week and the recessing until March the 1st,” said District 16 Senator Angela Turner-Ford.

“I am looking forward to going down and representing the people of House District 41 and the folks of Mississippi,” said District 41 Representative Kabir Karriem.

They plan to discuss topics like education, healthcare, criminal justice, and tenant laws.