Mississippi legislature shoots down Medicaid expansion bills

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI) – Another legislative session, another year where many Medicaid expansion bills die on both the House and Senate floors.

According to a report by Mississippi Today, neither committee chair from the House or Senate debated over the nearly two dozen bills that would provide health care coverage for poor working Mississippians.

The article states that State Health officer Doctor Daniel Edney told lawmakers late last year that 38 hospitals are in jeopardy of closing.

We recently reported that a poll by Mississippi Today and Siena College that 80% of Mississippians, including 70% of Republican voters are in favor of Medicaid expansion.

A bill that would expand Medicaid for mothers in post-partum from two months to a year still has life.

Reports said the bill is expected to pass in the Senate and be sent to the House for debate.

