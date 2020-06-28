Mississippi Legislature votes to adopt new state flag

JACKSON, Miss. (WCBI)- After 126 years, the current Mississippi flag will come down.

The Mississippi Senate passes HB 1796 to adopt a new flag.

The bill has two key points stating the new state flag cannot contain a confederate emblem and must have “In God We Trust.” The Senate voted 37-14.

A design commission of nine will design a new flag. That commission will be picked by the Speaker of the House, Lt. Governor, and Governor Tate Reeves.

A new flag design must be prepared by September 14, 2020, and voters will vote on a new flag in the November election.