Mississippi lottery announces September transfer to the state

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation has completed its September transfer to the state for $7,922,049.94, bringing Fiscal Year 2023 total transfer to an approximate $28,289,638.94.

In accordance with the Alyce G. Clarke Lottery Law, the MLC is required to transfer net proceeds within 20 days following the close of each calendar month. The first $80 million goes to Mississippi Department of Transportation projects; proceeds exceeding $80 million are earmarked for the Education Enhancement Fund.

All numbers contingent on financial audit.

