Mississippi Lottery Corporation Announces RFP Opportunity

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation today released a request for proposal (RFP) for Comprehensive Accounting and Auditing Services with a submission deadline of July 7, 2023.

The RFP focuses on identifying a qualified, full-service Certified Public Accounting firm responsible for accounting and auditing-related services. The award for the successful bidder will be announced on or about Aug. 23, 2023.

Interested parties can visit https://www.mslotteryhome.com/rfps-bids-personnel/procurement/rfps/ to review the minimum qualifications and specifications required to submit a bid for consideration.

