Mississippi Lottery Corporation Issues RFP for Line of Credit

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – The Mississippi Lottery Corporation is issuing a request for proposals (RFP) for a line of credit with a submission deadline of Sept. 8, 2023.

RFP No. 10 focuses on identifying a qualified, full-service Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation institution to provide a line of credit for the corporation in case of an emergency, such as a natural disaster. The award for the successful bidder will be announced on or about Sept. 26, 2023.

Interested parties can visit MLC RFP No 10 Line of Credit to review the minimum qualifications and specifications required to submit a bid for consideration.

