Noxubee County brothers killed in Tennessee shooting

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WDEF/WCBI) – Two Noxubee County brothers were killed in a Tennessee shooting.

Our sister station, WDEF, reported the shooting happened in Chattanooga on May 1.

21-year-old Deaaron and 19-year-old Dejyron Tripplett both died after the incident.

The shooting happened near an apartment complex on Arlington Avenue.

No arrest has been reported.

The young men were Noxubee County natives but were living in Chattanooga.

