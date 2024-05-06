TVA awards 6 grants to schools in north Mississippi

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – The Tennessee Valley Authority awarded six grants to north Mississippi schools. Money is going to five schools in Winston County.

Fair Elementary, Louisville Elementary, Nanih Waiya School, Winston-Louisville Career and Technology Center, and Noxapater Attendance Center all received $10,000 each.

Saltillo Primary School also got the same amount.

The money comes from the TVA School Uplift program.

TVA says the grant provides energy efficiency training, thus reducing electric bills and improving the classroom environment.

106 schools across the TVA territory were awarded a grant, totaling more than $3 million.

On average, schools will save 10% on their energy bills.

