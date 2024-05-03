Medgar Evers to receive Presidential Medal of Freedom

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Medgar Evers will be posthumously receiving the Presidential Medal of Freedom.

Evers was a civil rights leader and World War II veteran.

He was assassinated on June 12, 1963, in the driveway of his Jackson home.

Evers recruited volunteers, led demonstrations, and organized voter registration drives in Mississippi during the Civil Rights Movement.

President Biden made the selection.

Evers joins other Mississippians like James Earl Chaney, Astronaut Fred Haise, B.B. King, Tennessee Williams, and Oprah Winfrey who have won the award.

