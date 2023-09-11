Mississippi Lottery Debuts Powerball Double Play Feature

Second drawing creates chance to win in Powerball, Double Play or both

JACKSON, Miss. (PRESS RELEASE) – A new Powerball® add-on feature, Double Play®, will soon give players another chance to match their Powerball® numbers in a separate drawing with a top cash prize of $10 million.

For an additional dollar, players may begin purchasing Powerball tickets with the Double Play option on Sunday, Nov. 5. The first Double Play drawing occurs approximately 30 minutes after the Powerball drawing on Monday, Nov. 6.

Players will continue to choose five numbers from 1 to 69 and one Powerball number from 1 to 26 and will play the same set of numbers in both the main Powerball drawing and Double Play drawing. Powerball tickets including the Double Play feature will be eligible to win prizes in both drawings.

The Power Play® option will remain unchanged. Players can continue to add the Power Play option for an additional $1 per play. Players may choose to play both the Power Play and Double Play options. While Power Play increases Powerball winnings for all prize levels except the jackpot, it does not affect Double Play winnings.

Players who like using the multi-draw option with up to 24 draws currently available will note a decrease of one advance multi-draw every drawing beginning with the drawing tonight, Sept. 11, when only 23 multi-draws will be available. Players can access the complete draw-down schedule by clicking here . Beginning Nov. 5, players will be able to resume purchasing up to 24 multi-draw advance drawings, including the current drawing.

