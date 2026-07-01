Mississippi Lottery Delivers Supersized July with Four New Scratch-Off Games

JACKSON, MISS. (PRESS RELEASE) — Sources from a press release say, as summer heats up across Mississippi, the Mississippi Lottery is bringing extra excitement to players this month with a supersized July scratch-off launch featuring four new games. The lineup ranges from $1 to $10 and offers fresh play styles, multipliers, and bonus features with top prizes up to $200,000.

$1 FAST BUCKS delivers quick, easy play and is loaded with $200 prizes. Players can match winning numbers or scratch off a “STAR” symbol in the play area to win instantly.

$2 SPICY HOT CASH turns up the heat with top prizes of $20,000. Special symbols add extra excitement, including a “HOT” symbol for instant wins and a “2X” symbol to double the prize shown.

$5 BIG MONEY RICHES offers big money potential with top prizes of $100,000 and the chance to scratch off a “MONEY BAG” symbol for instant wins, a “5X” multiplier for five times the prize, and a Bonus Spot featuring a “COINS” symbol for an instant bonus prize.

$10 GRAND STACKS rounds out the supersized July lineup with top prizes of $200,000 and multiple ways to multiply winnings. This ticket offers players the chance to scratch off a “GOLD BAR” symbol for instant wins, a “5X” multiplier for five times the prize, a “10X” multiplier for ten times the prize, and two Bonus Spots for the chance to win instant bonus prizes.

Players can learn more about these games and more at mslottery.com or on the Mississippi Lottery Official app.

Jackpot Update



With no jackpot winner in last night’s drawing, the Mega Millions jackpot increases to an estimated $542 million with an estimated cash value of $242 million for Friday’s drawing. Tonight’s Powerball drawing is an estimated $375 million, with an estimated cash value of $170.6 million, while the Lotto America jackpot is an estimated $31.16 million with an estimated cash value of $14.17 million. If hit, it would be the third largest jackpot in the Lotto America’s game history. The jackpot for tonight’s Mississippi Match 5 drawing is an estimated $290 thousand.

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