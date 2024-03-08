Mississippi Lottery makes commitment to road, bridges fund

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – With four months left in the Fiscal Year, the Mississippi Lottery has already made its commitment to the road and bridges fund.

February’s transfer from the Mississippi Lottery Corporation to the state is just over $10,200,000.

That brings the Fiscal Year total up to just shy of $85 million.

By law, the first $80 million each fiscal year goes to a fund for roads and bridges.

Proceeds beyond that $80 million are earmarked for the state’s Education Enhancement Fund.

That fund received just over $4.9 million with this latest transfer.

