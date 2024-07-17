Mississippi lottery players generate more than $125M in revenue

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi lottery players generated more than $125 million in revenue this fiscal year.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation said its final payment to the state this month is $9.1 million.

June 30 was the end of the fiscal year.

$80 million in proceeds went to roads and bridges.

More than $145 million went to the Education Enhancement Fund.

That fund pays for early learning collaboratives, the Teacher Supply Fund, and upgrading the Mississippi Student Information System.

The lottery has given the state more than $578 million in proceeds since November 2019.

