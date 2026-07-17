Mississippi Lottery returns just under $126.6 million to state treasury for fiscal year 2026

MISSISSIPPI (WCBI) – Mississippi’s lottery winnings grew this past fiscal year.

The Mississippi Lottery Corporation returned just under $126.6 million to the state treasury for fiscal year 2026.

That represents a 12% increase over FY 2025.

June’s proceeds were just over $8.6 million.

The Lottery Corporation says the increase is due, at least in part, to increased interest in multi-state games like Powerball and Mega Millions.

Powerball had two jackpots that passed the $1 million mark, and Mega Millions reached a jackpot of 4983 million at one point.

State law directs the first $80 million in lottery proceeds each year to the Mississippi Department of Transportation for road and bridge improvements. The remainder goes to the state’s Education Enhancement Fund for the state’s public schools. This year, that amounted to almost $46.6 million.

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