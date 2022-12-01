Mississippi Mason shares new music on WCBI

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – Columbus’ own Mississippi Mason debuts his Christmas song, “Run, Run Rudolph.” The Arena Studios will be hosting Mississippi Mason LIVE on Stage in Columbus this Saturday. The show features Ethan Oswalt, Mississippi Mason, and his band The River Crew.

There will also be a special appearance by piano player Thomas Sanders of Natchez, MS.

Mason Honnoll shared how music has impacted his life and what inspired his new Christmas song.

Mason’s bio states he writes and sings music for “simple folks”–storytelling songs with catchy, singable melodies and accessible lyrics. His musical influences cross all charts including gospel, southern rock, and country.

Saturday’s performance is on December 3 at 202 7th Street North in Columbus. The doors open at 6 p.m. and the show starts at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available at the-arena.ticketleap.com/mississippi-mason/details

