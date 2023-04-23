Mississippi motorcyclist prepares riding season starting with prayer

Blessing of the Bikes

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) -Mississippi has the highest rate of motorcycle fatalities in

the United States. And more riders are trying to increase awareness of motorcyclists’

safety. The Columbus Police Department is helping in that cause by hosting a Blessing

of the Bikes ahead of the warm riding season.

Things such as food, sports, and music unite people, yet Saturday, what united this

group of people was the love for the open road and leather vest.

“This is a way to bless the season, getting everybody to unite in prayer,” Chief Joseph

Daughtry said.

Last week, a motorcycle crash in Columbus left one rider with serious injuries. This

accident has motorcyclists in the community leaning on not only their experience on

the road but also their faith. The Blessing of the Bikes hosted by the Columbus Police

Department and Christian Motorcycle Association drew riders from across the

magnolia state in solidarity for a safe riding season.

“We have had some really bad weather, we have had some storms, we have had some cold weather; as you can see, the day is beautiful, and this is our way of blessing the season so everybody will be safe as they ride,” Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

Police Chief Joseph Daughtry said this event was to bless the riders and to also send a

message to our youth.

“Just because you ride a motorcycle, you are not a thug or you are not a bad person. We have lawyers out here, we have business owners out here, we have educators out here, we have law enforcement out here, we have everybody, we have veterans who have served the country well, and it is just a way for everybody to get together to do a ride,” Chief Joseph Daughtry said.

Eddie Jones, also known as Two Shoes Old School, one of the founders of Street

Jumpers MC of Columbus, shares his keys for success on the road and in life. “God,

family, work, then motorcycles.”

Chief Daughtry says the department is looking to host Blessing of the Bikes next year,

hoping to attract more of the community.