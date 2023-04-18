One person hospitalized after SUV, motorcycle collide in Columbus

COLUMBUS, Miss. (WCBI) – A mid-afternoon crash sent one person to the hospital in Columbus.

Police and emergency crews were called to Main Street near the entrance of the Palmer Home Thrift Store across from Propst Park around 3 p.m. Tuesday afternoon.

A motorcycle and an SUV collided.

Both vehicles suffered major damage.

The motorcyclist was taken to Baptist Golden Triangle with what appeared to be serious injuries.

Columbus Police are investigating the accident.

